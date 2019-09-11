Download Apple’s new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro wallpapers

One of the most popular things every year when a new iPhone is released is a new collection of wallpapers.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Ispazio has gotten their hands on two of the colorful iPhone 11 wallpapers, while Dylan McDonald has also rounded up some of the Dark Mode versions of the new wallpapers. Meanwhile, the incredible AR70214 on Twitter has also shared a high-quality version of the iPhone 11 Pro stock wallpaper, while three other variants (depending on the iPhone 11 Pro color) have also surfaced.

MacDailyNews Note: All of the wallpapers — optimized for iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and all other iPhones — are available via 9to5Mac here.

The individual links to the wallpaper images are:

https://wallpapers.ispazio.net/