Don’t hold your breath for an ‘iPhone SE 2’ any time soon

Apple’s new iPhone line-up pricing leaves no room a tiny 4-inch “iPhone SE 2.”

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

If Apple brought out a new 4-inch iPhone SE, you might buy one. If you want a smaller iPhone, you really want it… Passion for that small size, compact iPhone is so great that it’s probably the entire reason we keep hearing wishful rumors about it coming back. However, it’s probably not so great that it represents a market Apple thinks is worth addressing.

If you want a small phone, Apple is surely comparing the old SE with the current iPhone 8 and concluding that there isn’t much in the difference. And Apple is right. There is the issue of weight, where the iPhone 8 is around 2oz heavier than the iPod touch, and there is the screen which is 4.7-inches instead of 4. Otherwise, though, the iPhone 8, for all that it appears bigger than an iPhone SE, isn’t that much different at all.