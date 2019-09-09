Apple Retail Stores are being updated with new 3D window displays

Ahead of Apple’s “By Innovation Only” special event scheduled for Tuesday, September 10th, some Apple Retail Store locations will have their windows blocked off with black curtains in order for the front window displays to be changed…

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Twitter user Brian Roemmele yesterday tweeted a teaser about the upcoming change, and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman explained in another tweet that Apple is planning to bring back “the old-school 3D front windows” at some store locations…

In some stores that have seen redesigns, it’s not clear how the new window displays will work, but it looks like many retail store displays will soon get more interesting to look at.

MacDailyNews Take: Nice “old school” windows dressings – can’t wait to see them!

