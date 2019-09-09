2019 iPhones to include new ‘R1’ sensor coprocessor, may power Apple Tags

Apple is planning to add a new coprocessor, codenamed both “Rose” and “R1,” to the A13 series chips in its upcoming iPhones set to debut on Tuesday.
Based on evidence from an internal build of iOS 13, the first iteration of the Rose coprocessor, the R1 (t2006), is similar to Apple’s M-series motion coprocessor in that it helps inform iOS about where the iPhone is located in space and where it is headed by offloading the processing of that sensor data from the main system processor.
The Rose coprocessor will add support for an inertial measurement unit (IMU), Bluetooth 5.1 features, ultra-wideband (UWB) and camera (including motion capture and optical tracking) sensor data to not only tell where the device is but also fuse this sensor data together to find lost Apple Tags and aid in the processing of People Occlusion from ARKit. Given the overlap in sensor data collection and processing the Rose coprocessor may replace the M-series motion coprocessor.
MacDailyNews Take: More evidence that Apple Tags will require a new iPhone from 2019 on in order to work – and another impetus for people with older iPhones, even just one year old, to upgrade to the iPhones to be unveiled this Tuesday!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
Hopefully the rumored Apple tags don’t require the new iPhone, if they did, the usefulness would be reduced immensely due to the number of iPhones capable of reporting tag locations being much smaller
I hope my old XS Max will work to some degree with the new tags. It would make sense. Only should need the new phone to work completely.
Work to some degree? Maybe get you to within 50′ of the item you’ve misplaced. Yeah, that’s nice. Apple will make sure you feel the need to upgrade to a new iPhone once again.
What a laugh. Consumers will need new iPhone to use Apple Tags. Good luck with that if Apple thinks they can coerce consumers to upgrade for that reason. Are consumers really that desperate for iPhones? I doubt it.
as usual another shallow comment from macnificentseven48
Yeah, 48, I still haven’t got over that rip-off when the electronics industry coerced consumers into buying new televisions if they wanted to see color. Was anybody really that desperate?
While I would like to have the Apple tag system, I would never change phones for it. Been running the 7Plus since it was introduced, and will run it until it breaks.
oh boo hoo baby boy.