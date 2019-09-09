2019 iPhones to include new ‘R1’ sensor coprocessor, may power Apple Tags

8 Comments

Steve Moser for MacRumors:

Apple is planning to add a new coprocessor, codenamed both “Rose” and “R1,” to the A13 series chips in its upcoming iPhones set to debut on Tuesday.

Based on evidence from an internal build of iOS 13, the first iteration of the Rose coprocessor, the R1 (t2006), is similar to Apple’s M-series motion coprocessor in that it helps inform iOS about where the iPhone is located in space and where it is headed by offloading the processing of that sensor data from the main system processor.

The Rose coprocessor will add support for an inertial measurement unit (IMU), Bluetooth 5.1 features, ultra-wideband (UWB) and camera (including motion capture and optical tracking) sensor data to not only tell where the device is but also fuse this sensor data together to find lost Apple Tags and aid in the processing of People Occlusion from ARKit. Given the overlap in sensor data collection and processing the Rose coprocessor may replace the M-series motion coprocessor.

MacDailyNews Take: More evidence that Apple Tags will require a new iPhone from 2019 on in order to work – and another impetus for people with older iPhones, even just one year old, to upgrade to the iPhones to be unveiled this Tuesday!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]

8 Comments

  1. Hopefully the rumored Apple tags don’t require the new iPhone, if they did, the usefulness would be reduced immensely due to the number of iPhones capable of reporting tag locations being much smaller

    Reply

    1. Work to some degree? Maybe get you to within 50′ of the item you’ve misplaced. Yeah, that’s nice. Apple will make sure you feel the need to upgrade to a new iPhone once again.

      Reply

  3. What a laugh. Consumers will need new iPhone to use Apple Tags. Good luck with that if Apple thinks they can coerce consumers to upgrade for that reason. Are consumers really that desperate for iPhones? I doubt it.

    Reply

    2. Yeah, 48, I still haven’t got over that rip-off when the electronics industry coerced consumers into buying new televisions if they wanted to see color. Was anybody really that desperate?

      Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,