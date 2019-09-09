2019 iPhones to include new ‘R1’ sensor coprocessor, may power Apple Tags

Steve Moser for MacRumors:

Apple is planning to add a new coprocessor, codenamed both “Rose” and “R1,” to the A13 series chips in its upcoming iPhones set to debut on Tuesday.

Based on evidence from an internal build of iOS 13, the first iteration of the Rose coprocessor, the R1 (t2006), is similar to Apple’s M-series motion coprocessor in that it helps inform iOS about where the iPhone is located in space and where it is headed by offloading the processing of that sensor data from the main system processor.

The Rose coprocessor will add support for an inertial measurement unit (IMU), Bluetooth 5.1 features, ultra-wideband (UWB) and camera (including motion capture and optical tracking) sensor data to not only tell where the device is but also fuse this sensor data together to find lost Apple Tags and aid in the processing of People Occlusion from ARKit. Given the overlap in sensor data collection and processing the Rose coprocessor may replace the M-series motion coprocessor.