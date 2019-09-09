Apple, Foxconn say they overly relied on temporary workers in China

Reuters:

Apple Inc and manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Co Ltd on Monday rebutted allegations of lapses in people management leveled by a non-profit monitor of worker rights, though confirmed they employed too many temporary workers.

The response comes after China Labor Watch on Monday issued a lengthy report accusing the two companies of breaching numerous Chinese labor laws, including one barring temporary staff from exceeding 10% of the total workforce.

In a statement, Apple said it investigated the percentage of temporary workers among the overall workforce and found it “exceeded our standards”. It said it was working with Foxconn to “immediately resolve the issue”.

Apple also said it discovered interns at a supplier facility had worked overtime at night, violating company policy, and that “this issue has been corrected.” It said the interns worked overtime voluntarily and were properly compensated.