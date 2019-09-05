President Trump considers new project that would use Apple Watch to identify mental illness that could lead to violent behavior

President Trump has been briefed on a proposal to develop a way to identify early signs of changes in people with mental illness that could lead to violent behavior. The proposal is part of a larger initiative to establish a new agency called the Health Advanced Research Projects Agency (HARPA), modeled on DARPA, the highly successful Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which would be part of the Health and Human Services Department.
Supporters of HARPA see the plan as a way the president could address mass murder involving guns following recent tragedies as efforts seem to be flagging to impose harsher restrictions such as background checks on gun purchases.
Jacqueline Alemany for The Washington Post:
The president has said he thinks mentally ill people are primarily responsible for the spate of mass shootings in the United States. And this proposal is likely to be welcomed by Republicans and gun-rights activists who have argued the same thing. “We’re looking at the whole gun situation,” Trump said last week. “I do want people to remember the words ‘mental illness.’ These people are mentally ill. . . . I think we have to start building institutions again because, you know, if you look at the ’60s and ’70s, so many of these institutions were closed.”
The idea is for the agency to develop a “sensor suite” using advanced artificial intelligence to try to identify changes in mental status that could make an individual more prone to violent behavior. The research would ultimately be opened to the public.
HARPA would develop “breakthrough technologies with high specificity and sensitivity for early diagnosis of neuropsychiatric violence,” says a copy of the proposal. “A multi-modality solution, along with real-time data analytics, is needed to achieve such an accurate diagnosis.” The document goes on to list a number of widely used technologies it suggests could be employed to help collect data, including Apple Watches, Fitbits, Amazon Echo and Google Home.
MacDailyNews Take: This is an interesting idea that certainly warrants further study, at least. Apple’s ResearchKit framework is already producing medical insights and discoveries at a pace and scale never seen before. Apple Watches have already been used or are currently in use for mass research studies for Parkinson’s disease, autism, melanoma, epilepsy, postpartum depression, sleep disorders, concussions, heart health, and more.
37 Comments
I remember when all the Mental Asylums were dissolved. Obviously families, neighbors and police departments can’t keep track of and monitor these people adequately. Many end up on the streets. The problem with the Asylums was they were not well run—not that they weren’t needed. We need to rethink them, and run them correctly. There are people that should not be unsupervised out in society trying to fend for themselves. It’s cruel not to have proper facilities to care for their specific needs. Now families struggle with knowing the person has mental issues, but the family doesn’t have a way to handle it. Counselors aren’t enough in many cases, and those with severe problems need supervision besides counseling.
It’s not just that they were poorly run, it’s that you were basically sending people away an institutionalizing them.
“President.” “Trump.” Really? In the same sentence? A blind deaf and dumb person could instantly identify this moron as being the Most mentally disturbed person in “ politics.” Don’t need no app for that.
Identifying someone as mentally ill would be useless in preventing mass shootings or other types of gun violence.. Look at your own families. How many of you know someone who is taking an antidepressant or medication for anxiety, or who drinks too much or abuses drugs? The actual proposal is to develop “breakthrough technologies with high specificity and sensitivity for early diagnosis of neuropsychiatric violence.” This seems to me to be a dumb idea. If’ I’ve got plans to undertake the types of violence this is aimed at, I’d just stop wearing my watch.
“Minority Report!”
https://www.businessinsider.com/predictive-policing-tries-to-stop-violent-crime-before-it-happens-2015-9/
Thank you for pointing out the obvious parallel to Philip K. Dick’s great story about government overreach. When I started as a prosecutor in the early 1980’s, we had a local police department that regularly arrested folks for “BATCO” until we convinced them that “Being about to commit an offense” was not an arrestable crime.
BATCO was obviously shorthand for “walking or driving while black, brown, or countercultural.” The notion that we would all be safer if we were required to wear government monitors and submit to summary arrest and detention if Big Brother determined we were BATCO would be misused much the same way.
As a prosecutor, I handled mental commitments for nearly 30 years. I can assure you that violence was uncommon in that population and not reliably predictable aside from obviously imminent dangers. The idea that we might lock up folks who the Government decides pose a remote danger is horrifying. It is not just out of Dick, but out of Orwell.
Yep.
What percentage of the population is on anti-depressants these days? My buddy hung himself, and I blame his abnormal behaviour leading up to this on them. Hell…the prescriptions are written without even counseling involved. Not to mention, any combination with other drugs. Society is failing…
Government issued a device to verify your health and well-being? Next it will be proposed that personal assistants will be required to be “always on” (like they aren’t already), including the “privacy” company’s (APPL), and fed to the government for scoring.
You will be rated by the gov. on your performance.
Guess Trump wearing this watch would set off every single alarm-bell in the country then
I suggest it be mandatory for ALL politicians.
You wouldn’t have any politicians left then….
Exactly
But then you’d get Trump in a room full of them all wearing their Apple mental-health monitors complaining about how his is the only watch that’s broken…
Just Trump? Have you see the recent Dem. candidate debates?
Anything to keep guns out of the hands of violent liberals is worth it. Do it for the children
Oh yes.. absolutely.. Like in El Paso and Dayton.. clearly that could have been avoided if they where law-abiding conservatives…
Oh wait…
The Dayton mass murderer, Connor Betts, retweeted extreme left-wing and anti-police posts, as well as tweets supporting Antifa.
The most recent tweet on the account was on August 3, the day of the shooting, when he retweeted a post saying, “Millenials have a message for the Joe Biden generation: hurry up and die.” The user’s Twitter bio reads: “he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / I’m going to hell and I’m not coming back.” One tweet used the hashtag #HailSatan.
The account retweeted messages supporting Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as posts against ICE agents, including one that said, “these people are monsters,” and multiple posts condemning police, and supporting Antifa protesters, who often use violent tactics.
And how about El Paso?
Guess by now you understand you’ve been had, hook, line and sinker..
I know how to check for facts as well. My response was to the idiot comment of D, which shows what’s really wrong in the USA..
We agree. Violent liberals is what is wrong with this country
One can always find a single datapoint to support his narrative. Meanwhile you brazenly ignore the overwhelmingly obvious trends.
From the Gun Violence Archive:
Aug. 31, 2019: Odessa, Texas, 7 dead: shooter was a white man in his 30’s
Aug. 4, 2019: Dayton, Ohio, 9 dead + 27 injured: shooter Connor Betts, 24 and white, killed his sister among the others
Aug. 3, 2019: El Paso, 22 dead + 26 injured: shooter Patrick Crusius, 21 and white, was radicalized by 8chan and complained of an “invasion” of latino immigrants
May 31, 2019: Virginia Beach, Va., 12 dead+ 6 injured: shooter DeWayne Craddock, 40, unleashed his violence against other gov’t employees
Feb. 15, 2019: Aurora, Ill., 5 dead + 6 injured: shooter Gary Martin, 45, killed coworkers and injured the first 5 police officers to arrive at the scene. A prior felony conviction didn’t prevent him from buying a handgun
Nov. 7, 2018: Thousand Oaks, 12 dead + 18 injured: shooter Ian David Long, 28, a former Marine, unloaded several clips from a .45 cal handgun before killing himself
Oct. 27, 2018: Pittsburgh, 11 dead + 6 injured: shooter Robert Bowers, 46, was a truck driver with history of anti-semitic posts, unleashed his violence at the Tree of Life Synagogue
June 28, 2018: Annapolis, Md., 5 dead: shooter Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, was upset that the Capital Gazette had published the news that he had criminally harrassed a woman who had rejected him. Apparently believing the president’s repeated claims that free press is the “enemy of the state”, Ramos used a 12 gauge shotgun to murder newspaper staff. The survivors heroically reported the accurate news the next day.
May 18, 2018: Santa Fe, Texas, 10 dead + 13 indured: shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, used his fathers shotgun and revolver to terrorize his high school in the Houston suburbs
Feb. 14, 2018: Parkland, Fla., 17 dead + dozens wounded: shooter Nikolas Cruz, 19, had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for disciplinary reasons. He sought revenge with a semiautomatic rifle.
Nov. 5, 2017: Sutherland Springs, Texas, 26 dead: shooter Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, an Air Force veteran with a history of domestic violence, used an AR-15 to murder churchgoers at the First Baptist Church. Records indicate that the Air Force had not reported Kelley’s court martial for domestic violence to the FBI database, thereby allowing him to pass a background check so he could buy his weapons.
Oct. 1, 2017: Las Vegas, 58 dead + over 500 injured: shooter Stephen Paddock, a white 64 year old professional gambler, used 23 weapons including 14 modified with bump stocks in a planned attack to spray bullets into the audience at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. Only quick response by the police prevented greater carnage.
June 5, 2017: Orlando, Fla., 5 dead: shooter John Robert Nuemann Jr, 45, an Army veteran, murdered 5 coworkers
Jan. 6, 2017: Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.,5 dead + 8 injured: shooter Esteban Santiago, 26, an Army veteran, drew his gun from his checked baggage at the airport and unloaded it.
Sept. 23, 2016: Burlington, Wash., 5 dead: shooter Arcan Cetin, 20, claims he had planned to use his father’s semiautomatic Ruger rifle to murder moveigoers, but was unable to enter his chosen theater side door. So he went to Macy’s and murdered department store shoppers instead. He died of an apparent suicide in jail less than a year later.
June 12, 2016: Orlando, Fla., 49 dead + 58 injured: shooter Omar Mateen, 29, used an AR-15 to murder his hostages, clubgoers at the Pulse nightclub who turned out to dance for Latin Night. The ordeal lasted until 5am, when the SWAT team used an armored vehicle to close in on the domestic terrorist.
Dec. 2, 2015: San Bernardino, 14 dead + 22 injured: shooters Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his wife Tashfeen Malik, 29 murdered his coworkers. Police later found an arsenal of weapons in their home.
Oct. 1, 2015: Roseburg, Ore., 9 dead + 9 injured: shooter Christopher Sean Harper-Mercer, 26, unleashed mayhem at the second class meeting that year of Writing 115 at Umpqua Community College. Law enforcement sources later described him as a “hate-filled” individual with anti-religious and white supremacist leanings. At the time of the shootings, he was armed with six legally purchased handguns and a flak jacket.
July 16, 2015: Chattanooga, Tenn., 5 dead: shooter Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, 24, a US citizen with a history of drug and alcohol problems, apparently motivated by foreign propaganda, opened fire in a drive-by attack on 2 different military centers with an AK-47 semiauto rifle and 9mm handgun. Bystanders report that he fired 30-45 shots at the Armed Forces Career Center before ramming through the gate at the US Naval reserve 7 miles away where he proceeeded to unload at least another 50 rounds.
June 18, 2015: Charleston, S.C., 9 dead; shooter Dylann Storm Roof, 21, shouted racial epithets before opening fire on a bible study class at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Draw your own conclusions how any of these domestic terrorists are “liberal”, D. You seem to be happy casting aspersions on your political enemies rather than proposing common sense reforms that could reduce the number of these senseless tragedies.
An Apple Watch isn’t going to help.
His one datapoint isn’t much, either. The Dayton shooter had a very long history of openly threatening sexual and homicidal violence against women. Radical, perhaps, but not liberal by any rational standard. The Congressional softball shooter is the only case I know of involving a politically-motivated gun attack with leftish motives. Balance that against all the examples listed above by people from the rightward end of the spectrum
Look harder. The overwhelming majority of mass shootings are by liberals. None were NRA members. None would have been stopped by any gun law.
Impressive list. I am confident that you are keeping the same list of the 250,000 to 2 million lives that are saved every year by law-abiding citizens with gun
I’m a psychiatrist. This is an awful idea and meant only to divert attention. Move along. Nothing to see here. You do know you are being played, right?! Where have all the libertarians gone.
We know this is only being proposed as a distraction because one of the first bills Trump signed was a repeal of legislation aimed at keeping guns from those diagnosed with certain mental illnesses. The NRA would never stand for it.
There was no bill repealing the legislation aimed at keeping guns from those diagnosed with certain mental illnesses.
Two house bills waiting for Moscow Mitch are on the table now. Your move, chief.
Sometimes the simplest solution is the best… simply deny access to any gun to any citizen. We have locks on car doors, not to prevent thieves from stealing things, but to provide a barrier to thieves and make it difficult for them. A determined thief will break a window.
Yet, we effectively have the windows rolled down and all the locks disengaged when it comes to allowing access to assault weapons.
Much of these shootings are crimes of opportunity. Simply put, you need to control access.
Trumpistas: please explain how an accelerometer on a wrist will predict chemical imbalance in the brain. No watch has reliable blood sensing, period.
We’ll wait for your mental gymnastics to defend the latest distraction from the Tweet in Chief.
Also, if its so revolutionary and time saving, doesn’t ultra-busy Trump need an Apple watch? You should send him one. Imagine how efficient his tweets and golf could be.
most of the republican party is mentally ill.
Both the dumbest and scariest thing I have read today
Agreed. Partisan attacks from both sides does nothing but gridlock the nation.
That being said, “D” levied the first partisan attack and, like it or not, there has been some strange behavior from the White House for the last few years. Beyond the incessant lies, the loyalty oaths, the string of convictions of former staff, the rotating cabinet door, and the constant scapegoating there is the simple matter of competence. The least well-read president in history claims to always be right, while spending millenial-like time on TV and social media to attack anyone who doesn’t fellate him. He exhibits the demeanor of a very paranoid, egotistical, narcissistic maniac. Invariably, all government policy today is being pushed to maximize media image regardless of long term results. SNL skits with Chevy Chase as Ford were more presidential than what we see and hear everyday. Independents like me and principled conservatives have a duty to ignore the rabid left and right and correctly call Trump the con man he is.
Does this person look mentally stable? Would an Apple Watch on that flabby French-cuffed wrist help us to know?
Polite applause.