Pixar poster signed by Steve Jobs sells for $31,250 at auction

A poster for Pixar Animation Studios’ 1995 film ‘Toy Story’ signed by Steve Jobs has gone on sale, with an auction raising $31,250 after bidding closed on Thursday evening.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Measuring 24 inches-by-36 inches, the poster features the main characters Woody and Buzz, voiced by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen in the groundbreaking computer-animated work. The poster’s highlight feature is the inclusion of Steve Jobs’ signature just above the Pixar logo, towards the bottom of the poster, signed by the luminary in 1995.

According to R.R. Auctions, the venue for the sale of the poster, this is the second time a poster signed by Jobs has gone on sale. The first, a Networld Expo poster from 1992, was sold in 2017 for $19,640.