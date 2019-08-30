Apple wants to help you lose weight with methods ‘beyond diet and exercise’

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:
With its Health app, the HealthKit developer app,and Apple Watch features. Apple has focused a lot of its attention on the health and wellness field in recent months. Now the tech giant has filed for a patent (number 20190261669) for “methods and compositions to improve weight loss and cardiometabolic health beyond diet and exercise.”
It’s for a weight loss system that guides users in how to eat healthy and match their caloric intake to their physical activity. The system would, I assume, expand the features of the Health app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. Or Apple may have a completely new app in mind.
MacDailyNews Take: The number one problem, at least in the U.S., is portion control. Too many people eat way more than they need; way more calories than they expend. If Apple could somehow help people to reset their idea of proper portions, that would go a long way towards curtailing the obesity epidemic.
3 Comments
That’s a pretty myopic take, MacDailyNews. The obesity problem in this country is much more complex than that and is a result of many factors that have nothing to do with lack of control over portion size. However, the super-size me culture certainly plays a part in this epidemic. Anything that tech can do to help people increase awareness is a good thing!
I’m curious what they might address beyond diet and exercise, as diet and exercise are the only topics mentioned.
“number one problem … portion control”? …. what’s in the portion can matter as much as calorie-counting portion size (aka portion control).
So although, yes, “too many people eat way more than they need” .. quality (which foods) vs quantity (how much) are interrelated. e.g. it’s likely easier & quicker to eat a pound of fries than a pound of kale. … yet, the per pound calorie (and nutrition content) is vastly different.
NutritionFacts.org looks at what research papers say about healthy weight loss: https://nutritionfacts.org/topics/weight-loss/