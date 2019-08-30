Apple wants to help you lose weight with methods ‘beyond diet and exercise’

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

With its Health app, the HealthKit developer app,and Apple Watch features. Apple has focused a lot of its attention on the health and wellness field in recent months. Now the tech giant has filed for a patent (number 20190261669) for “methods and compositions to improve weight loss and cardiometabolic health beyond diet and exercise.”

It’s for a weight loss system that guides users in how to eat healthy and match their caloric intake to their physical activity. The system would, I assume, expand the features of the Health app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. Or Apple may have a completely new app in mind.