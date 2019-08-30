Hurricane Dorian: Get your tech ready for the coming storm

A serious hurricane is headed for the US, bringing with it the potential to cause “massive damage” to parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States…

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

Hurricane Dorian is coming, at 105 mph, Dorian is the strongest storm of the Atlantic hurricane season so far. It is forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 storm on Monday, with sustained winds of around 130 mph. If that happens, it will be the strongest hurricane to strike Florida’s East Coast since Andrew in 1992.

Charge all your gadgets in advance. Do it now, while you can! Blow the dust off your radio [and] make sure that the batteries are fresh. Keep an eye on the weather [with] Dark Sky (iPhone and iPad)….