So far, mobile payments have barely caught on in the US

Kate Rooney for CNBC:

Despite growing smartphone dependence, most Americans still aren’t using the devices to pay for things. In other countries, it’s a different story. Places such as China and India are witnessing rapid adoption of smartphone payments. In China, for example, more than 80% of consumers used mobile payments last year, according to management consultancy Bain. In the U.S., major mobile payments apps had adoption rates of less than 10%… Conventional methods are still winning in the U.S. Last year, 80% of consumers used credit cards for purchases, according to Bain. PayPal was the most popular nonbank option at 40% adoption but is largely used for online payments. Apple Pay had 9% adoption.

MacDailyNews Take: Now that Apple Card is available and incentivizing the use of Apple Pay, the U.S. will be catching on soon.

“Apple is finally really incentivizing the use of Apple Pay. What a great idea! 😉 ” — MacDailyNews, August 8, 2019

