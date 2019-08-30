So far, mobile payments have barely caught on in the US

Despite growing smartphone dependence, most Americans still aren’t using the devices to pay for things.
In other countries, it’s a different story.
Places such as China and India are witnessing rapid adoption of smartphone payments. In China, for example, more than 80% of consumers used mobile payments last year, according to management consultancy Bain. In the U.S., major mobile payments apps had adoption rates of less than 10%…
Conventional methods are still winning in the U.S. Last year, 80% of consumers used credit cards for purchases, according to Bain. PayPal was the most popular nonbank option at 40% adoption but is largely used for online payments. Apple Pay had 9% adoption.
MacDailyNews Take: Now that Apple Card is available and incentivizing the use of Apple Pay, the U.S. will be catching on soon.
“Apple is finally really incentivizing the use of Apple Pay. What a great idea! 😉 ” — MacDailyNews, August 8, 2019
Apple, give us a reason to use Apple Pay beyond looking like tech dorks in front of the line at the register. What’s the incentive to use Apple Pay? There is none besides looking like a flaming nerd. As if Apple doesn’t have any money. That, inexplicably, is how they approach Apple Pay. Hello, Tim? Eddy? Talk to some people who actually go to stores and shop for things, please.
Incentivize its use! Give Apple Pay users a percentage of every dollar spent via Apple Pay to spend at Apple Stores. Something. Anything! Get people used to using it first. Sheesh. It’s really not that difficult. It really isn’t. — MacDailyNews, August 6, 2015
Imagine at the special media event to introduce the next-gen iPhone next month, Apple CEO Tim Cook says something like this:
“And, of course, the new iPhone works with Apple Pay and, starting today, for every $100 you spend using Apple Pay, you get $1 off at Apple retail and online stores. So, spend $100 on groceries using Apple Pay, you get $1. Spend $300 on a plane ticket using the Delta app, you get $3. Use Apple Pay in your ExxonMobil Speedpass+ app to buy your gas. It all adds up! By the end of the year, you’ll likely have quite a discount on your next iPad, Mac, or iPhone!”
Would you use Apple Pay more if Tim Cook said something like that? We know we certainly would. — MacDailyNews, August 5, 2016
There is no better way to pay than with Apple Watch and Apple Pay. Two simple things could turbocharge Apple Pay usage: Better (or actual) signage at the point of sale and incentives for using Apple Pay. Imagine Apple Pay usage if Apple simply offered $1 to spend at the Apple Store for every hundred spent via Apple Pay. — MacDailyNews, November 30, 2016
4 Comments
I have been using ApplePay on the Watch since it came out. AWESOME product.
The new AppleCard is awesome since you manage everything on the iPhone and it is so simple to check balances and PAY OFF balances early.
NO hiccups at all….!!
This is mainly the fault of merchants not adopting mobile payment and also too many different systems and the cost to convert. And MDN, not everybody wants the Apple card and I don’t really see how that is relevant. You don’t need that card for Apple Pay. If Apple was really serious about Apple pay they should reduce their cut to 2% or nothing.
Hammer met nail.
If Apple wants to change the world for the better, then they need to price their products and services competitively. Increasingly Timmy & Co think that they can extract more cash from merchants and end users simply because of brand loyalty. This is precisely how formerly great brands sully themselves.
Specifically what benefit does a merchant gain for incurring the additional costs of Apple payment products? The change costs are not insignificant. If a merchant is forced to implement all new POS terminals, it would be like Apple telling you to change the wall outlets in your home to accept the new Apple AC plug design which is more better. Who is going to do that eagerly?
Sure, Apple has fashion and iPhone app tie-in and claims increased efficiency and security, great. The merchants don’t see any benefit from all that, and competing credit card companies already offer incentives in some cases better than what Apple offers. The interest rates, by the way, are not stellar – same range as most large credit cards, with minimum rate at least 4.5% greater than the Fed prime rate. That’s not a bargain.
Then there is the obvious: this distraction into consumer banking is a way for Apple to datamine their users for marketing purposes. This is why the credit card agreement neatly sidesteps all the usual disclosures about user tracking and analysis and data keeping. Goldman Sachs says:
“NETWORK BENEFITS
The Network makes benefits available with your Account that are not part of this Agreement and are subject to change or cancellation. Details about Network benefits can be found in the Wallet app.”
There you go, folks. Apple isn’t doing a very good job competing against Google on the user-datamining front, so they are drifting off into consumer credit in order to better select and monetize their preferred customers. Meh.
I find it frustrating when I try to pay with my iPhone and the merchant says that they accept ApplePay, but the cashier does’t know how to do it. I’m not sure what the cashier is supposed to do, but when the cashier says that he/she doesn’t know how to activate the POS terminal to accept my payment, I end up inserting my physical card.
I find it frustrating when some merchants tell me, “we don’t accept ApplePay, but we do accept Samsung Pay.”