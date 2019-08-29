Why Apple’s iPhone drives the future of mobile silicon and Google’s Pixel doesn’t

Daniel Eran Dilger for AppleInsider:

When you upgrade to a new iPhone — as millions will next month at the unveiling of the “A13” powered iPhone 11 — you’re voting with your dollars for a future driven by advanced new silicon with incredible sophistication.

There is no way Apple or any other company could design and manufacture this future without you. The recent history of Google’s Pixel Visual Core explains why…

The technology to drive advancements in silicon — designing those chips to be smaller, faster and more powerful — is extraordinarily expensive. The only way to deliver consistent technological increases is to develop massive markets capable of paying for this work. Google’s expectation that it could build some new silicon and that developers would flock to take full advantage of it was simply wrong.