Fit of new Nike Adapt Huarache shoes are controlled via Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, and Siri

Via Nike:

When it hit shelves in 1991, the Nike Huarache introduced a radical new approach to containing the foot. The neoprene bootie and exoskeletal upper offered a snug feel and a deft balance between a constant hug and lace-based customization. Now, with the introduction of the Nike Adapt Huarache, those traits are augmented by Nike FitAdapt technology, an intelligent platform that updates and evolves along with the user. The latest iteration of FitAdapt allows for a wider array of personal preferences amid various environments and situations — a key revolution given the multi-purpose nature of contemporary lifestyle footwear.

The aesthetic of the Nike Adapt Huarache takes loose inspiration from its namesake. Branding is minimal and aquatic odes (the original neoprene bootie was derived from a water ski) define both colorways and the articulation of the new shoe’s outer shroud.

Above this layer sits exposed elements of the Nike FitAdapt lacing system. The technology, which is run from a midfoot motor, is controlled by a multi-faceted Nike Adapt app. With the app, wearers of the Nike Adapt Huarache are greeted by a universal login (consistent for all Nike FitAdapt product — current and future), a themed interface specific to the Huarache and a number of preset fit recommendations for foot type and activity. The functionality of the app can also be driven by Apple Watch and Siri, two advances that support on-the-go shifts.