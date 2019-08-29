What’s expected at Apple’s September 10th ‘By Innovation Only’ event

Apple today sent out invitations to the media for its annual September event, where it is expected to announce new iPhone models along with final details and pricing on its streaming TV service, Apple TV+.

Todd Haselton for CNBC:

The event will be on Sept. 10 [at 10am PDT /1pm EDT] at the Steve Jobs Theater, which is located at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

According to numerous leaks and reports, Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models. There will be a successor to the cheaper iPhone XR and two “pro” models that will serve as upgrades to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple will probably use the event to talk more about its upcoming services launching this year. Apple Arcade was announced earlier in 2019 and will provide unlimited access to select games for a monthly fee. Apple TV+, Apple’s new subscription streaming service, is also coming in the fall… Other Apple products, like a new 16-inch MacBook and upgraded iPad Pros aren’t expected until later in the fall.