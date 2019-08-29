Analyst: Revolutionary Apple Card will drive Apple Pay usage and significant revenue growth

According to analyst Amit Daryanani at Evercore ISI, the new Apple Card and higher adoption of Apple Pay could drive $5 billion in revenue over the next few years, .

Connor Smith for Barrons:

Evercore ISI’s Amit Daryanani… wrote in a note on Wednesday that “investors continue to underappreciate” the company’s services. He wrote that he loves the new Apple credit card… [which] along with more merchants and transit authorities accepting Apple Pay, will drive more people toward the service. “We estimate iPhone owners use Apple Pay for less than five percent of their total credit/debit purchases, though our analysis suggests [more than] 40% have Apple Pay enabled on their iPhone,” he wrote. If more people start using Apple Pay because of the card, it could reach revenue of $5 billion in the next few years, according to Daryanani. That is about 80 cents to $1 in incremental earnings per share. That estimate assumes that Apple Pay would be employed in 20% of total payment transactions by iPhone users.

MacDailyNews Take: We concur, obviously:

“Apple is finally really incentivizing the use of Apple Pay. What a great idea! 😉 ” — MacDailyNews, August 8, 2019

Apple, give us a reason to use Apple Pay beyond looking like tech dorks in front of the line at the register. What’s the incentive to use Apple Pay? There is none besides looking like a flaming nerd. As if Apple doesn’t have any money. That, inexplicably, is how they approach Apple Pay. Hello, Tim? Eddy? Talk to some people who actually go to stores and shop for things, please.

Incentivize its use! Give Apple Pay users a percentage of every dollar spent via Apple Pay to spend at Apple Stores. Something. Anything! Get people used to using it first. Sheesh. It’s really not that difficult. It really isn’t. — MacDailyNews, August 6, 2015

Imagine at the special media event to introduce the next-gen iPhone next month, Apple CEO Tim Cook says something like this:

“And, of course, the new iPhone works with Apple Pay and, starting today, for every $100 you spend using Apple Pay, you get $1 off at Apple retail and online stores. So, spend $100 on groceries using Apple Pay, you get $1. Spend $300 on a plane ticket using the Delta app, you get $3. Use Apple Pay in your ExxonMobil Speedpass+ app to buy your gas. It all adds up! By the end of the year, you’ll likely have quite a discount on your next iPad, Mac, or iPhone!”

Would you use Apple Pay more if Tim Cook said something like that? We know we certainly would. — MacDailyNews, August 5, 2016

There is no better way to pay than with Apple Watch and Apple Pay. Two simple things could turbocharge Apple Pay usage: Better (or actual) signage at the point of sale and incentives for using Apple Pay. Imagine Apple Pay usage if Apple simply offered $1 to spend at the Apple Store for every hundred spent via Apple Pay. — MacDailyNews, November 30, 2016