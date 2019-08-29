Health in iOS 13: A foundation for Apple’s grand wellness ambitions

Ryan Christoffel for MacStories:

Apple’s Health app first debuted in 2014 as part of iOS 8. In the five years since its launch, Health has been one of the only iOS apps to receive redesigns every couple of years…

It may be too early to cast judgment, but I have a strong suspicion that this year’s rebrand will stick. iOS 13’s Health app finally brings a design that feels intuitive and user-friendly, doing away with complication and creating a streamlined, inviting interface. Simultaneously, this year’s update adds compelling new features related to cycle tracking and hearing health that may hint at an evolving vision for the Health app’s future…

Unless you’ve hardly used the app before, you won’t be able to miss Health’s redesign in iOS 13. It’s a big transformation that finally, for my uses at least, completely rights all the wrongs of previous versions. It’s a brilliant example of the power of iteration: Health’s interface at launch, and after its iOS 10 revamp, wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t the elegant, accessible UI present in iOS 13. Judged on design alone, Health has finally grown up.