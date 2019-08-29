Are Apple’s iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR worth buying right now?

We’re less than a month away from the expected release of the 2019 iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max (which, if so unfortunately named, will immediately be tagged the “iPhone Flomax” by the Apple haters brigade).

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Leading up to the iPhone 11 release, are the iPhone XR and iPhone XS worth buying right now?

Even if you don’t care about the new tech coming in that year’s new iPhone, the answer is always clear: wait… Apple’s event will likely be held on September 10th, with hardware releases to follow shortly thereafter. With that in mind, it’s hard to recommend anyone go out and pay full price for the iPhone XS and iPhone XR for the next few weeks.

First and foremost, you’ll likely end up getting a better deal if you wait another month.