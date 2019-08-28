Video: Hands-on with Apple’s new iOS 13.1 beta 1 changes and features

No Comments

Jeff Benjamin for 9to5Mac:

Yesterday Apple released the developer beta for iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1, and with it comes several new notable changes and features. Included in the release is the return of the Automations tab in the Shortcuts app, along with enhanced Share ETA capability in the Maps app.

MacDailyNews Take: We love that massive Control Center Volume slider and the new interface for shared ETAs!

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,