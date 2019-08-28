Apple CEO Tim Cook granted $115 million stock award

Apple CEO Tim Cook has acquired $115 million worth of vested Apple stock this week, according to new filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As detailed in the filing, 560,000 restricted stock units have vested for Cook after AAPL exceeded performance expectations.
For 2019, Cook was granted 280,000 shares of AAPL for his continued employment at Apple, and another 280,000 shares for meeting performance requirements.
Going forward, Cook has 1,820,000 restricted stock units in this award – 700,000 restricted stock units vest on August 24, 2021; the balance of 1,120,000 restricted stock units vests in two equal annual installments commencing August 24, 2020.
MacDailyNews Take: Hey, Tim finally got paid more than Angela!
BTW, $115 million is $55,288.46 per hour. Not a bad paycheck!
U.S. real median household income was $63,688 per year (U.S. Census Bureau, January 2019).
The U.S. SEC filing is here.
3 Comments
The bar seems to have been set too low if a $115 million award is for meeting expectations. The stock is in the doldrums and down from its year ago high. The iPhone sales are down. There is a FAA ban on certain MacBooks on commercial flights. And so forth .. This kind of performance does not seem to warrant a $115 million dollar award.
Plus, everyone should note that this is above and beyond his normal paycheck which is reportedly approximately $15 million a year. So with a total compensation of approximately $130 million this year, that works out to about $62,290 per hour if he were to work a 40 hour week, which is almost what MDN claims is the average ANNUAL income of the average U.S. household. If take every hour of the year he’s breathing (even asleep) its about $14,830 an hour. That’s almost what a person working full time at the U.S. minimum wage makes in a year.
High CEO/Chairman salaries are definitely warranted in many cases. Millions of dollars a year are standard. However, $130 million a year with expectations of as much as another $130 million in 2020 and possibly as much as $272 million in 2021 is way over the top.
And lets not forget the MacPro debacle that still has not been solved, just promised.
We have this curious concept in America called “free markets.” Among other things, it allows the sellers of property, services, and their personal labor to ask as high a price as they like. It allows the purchasers to agree to as low a price as they can get away with. The actual price is set through negotiations.
The Apple Board would not have agreed to the Cook contract unless it believed the price was worth it. Outsiders who are not privy to Apple’s internal affairs are not in the best position to second-guess whether the deal was advantageous. We certainly shouldn’t be suggesting that Apple ignore its contractual obligations.