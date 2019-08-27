Virgin Australia bans ALL MacBooks from checked-in baggage

No Apple MacBooks are permitted in checked in baggage on Virgin Australia flights until further notice. ALL Apple MacBooks must be placed in carry-on baggage only.

Mac Prices Australia:

Virgin Australia has updated its baggage policy with an important message that confirms all Apple MacBooks in checked-in baggage. But they will allow them on flights if you carry them onboard within carry-on baggage. A policy which will be in place until “further notice”. The new policy is due to a worldwide voluntary recall of specific MacBook Pro models by Apple. One which was announced back in June and affects those with older-generation 15-inch MacBook Pros. Models sold between September 2015 and February 2017 contain a battery which “may overheat and pose a safety risk”.

MacDailyNews Take: One bad Apple spoils the whole barrel.

Of course, it’s too much to ask airlines to identify the relatively few recalled MacBook Pro units from every other 15-inch MacBook Pro, but couldn’t they at least try to spare MacBook, MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro owners from this blanket ban? A simple frame could instantly determine that they are not the same size as the affected 15-inch MacBook Pro during check in!

Regardless, we’ve never flown with our MacBook/Air/Pro without carrying them on, so we could use them during flight, and we bet the vast majority of people do the same. Very few are affected by not being able to put MacBook/Air/Pro units into checked bags.

More info about Apple’s Voluntary Recall and Replacement Program for 15-inch MacBook Pro units sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 here.