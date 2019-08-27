Apple patent reveals vehicle imaging system for object detection

Apple has been granted a patent (number 10,397,497) for a “solar invariant imaging system for object detection” in a vehicle.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

In the patent data, the tech giant notes that vehicle guidance systems, autonomous control systems, and passengers viewing a surrounding environment while operating a vehicle can all rely on imaging systems to improve vehicle operation.

Imaging systems can identify objects and track movement of the objects that may intersect an intended vehicle path.