New photograph triggers conspiracy theorists to claim Steve Jobs is alive and hiding in Egypt

An eerie snap of a Steve Jobs lookalike has sparked bizarre conspiracy theories that the Apple genius is alive and hiding in Egypt.
The Apple co-founder, who sparked a tech revolution, of course passed away in 2011 aged 56 after a long battle with cancer.
But a photo of a man – who looks strikingly similar to Jobs – having a coffee in Cairo has fuelled rumours that the tech titan is actually still alive.
The lookalike did not seem to be wearing shoes, which may strike a chord with fans who know Jobs used to walk barefoot while brainstorming… The photo was posted to Facebook on Saturday – but it is not clear when the picture was actually taken.
MacDailyNews Take: First of all, he’d never be, uh… caught dead in that awful plastic chair.
Obviously, we’re still in the Dog Days of Summer Silly Season ahead of Apple’s autumn product launches.
All that said, would that it were true.
“Steve, you really ought to grow out your hair or change your glasses if you head out of the compound today. People are going to recognize you.”
“Relax. I’ll just sit on a tacky piece of furniture.”
Of course, another way to look at is to wonder if that might just be a white polycarbonate chair…..hmmmm.
Not wearing an Apple watch either.
Oh yes, and that’s Elvis right next to him.
Snappy!
Stuart Mackenzie: Well, it’s a well known fact, Sonny Jim, that there’s a secret society of the five wealthiest people in the world, known as The Pentavirate, who run everything in the world, including the newspapers, and meet tri-annually at a secret country mansion in Colorado, known as The Meadows.
Tony Giardino: So who’s in this Pentavirate?
Stuart Mackenzie: The Queen, The Vatican, The Gettys, The Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders before he went tits up. Oh, I hated the Colonel with is wee beady eyes, and that smug look on his face. “Oh, you’re gonna buy my chicken! Ohhhhh!”
Charlie Mackenzie: Dad, how can you hate “The Colonel”?
Stuart Mackenzie: Because he puts an addictive chemical in his chicken that makes ya crave it fortnightly, smartass!
Well yes, you know because Uber Rich dead guys ALWAYS have coffee in Cairo.