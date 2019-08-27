New photograph triggers conspiracy theorists to claim Steve Jobs is alive and hiding in Egypt

Jenny Awford for The Sun:

An eerie snap of a Steve Jobs lookalike has sparked bizarre conspiracy theories that the Apple genius is alive and hiding in Egypt.

The Apple co-founder, who sparked a tech revolution, of course passed away in 2011 aged 56 after a long battle with cancer.

But a photo of a man – who looks strikingly similar to Jobs – having a coffee in Cairo has fuelled rumours that the tech titan is actually still alive.

The lookalike did not seem to be wearing shoes, which may strike a chord with fans who know Jobs used to walk barefoot while brainstorming… The photo was posted to Facebook on Saturday – but it is not clear when the picture was actually taken.