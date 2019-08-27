Apple CEO Tim Cook donates more than $5 million worth of Apple shares to unspecified charity

As revealed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing posted this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook has donated more than $5 million worth of Apple shares to charity.

Luke Dormehl for Cult of Mac:

Cook’s decision to give away 23,700 shares of AAPL stock comes one year after he made a similarly sized donation to charity. Apple’s CEO has said that he plans to give away his entire fortune, currently valued at around $625 million. It is not clear which charity Cook donated the money to. In the past, Cook’s charitable donations have included giving funds to the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights and the Human Rights Campaign. That’s alongside multimillion donations he’s made to other unspecified charities.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, unspecified charity! Do great things!

He plans to give away all his wealth, after providing for the college education of his 10-year-old nephew. There should be plenty left over to fund philanthropic projects. Cook’s net worth, based on his holdings of Apple stock, is currently about $120 million. He also holds restricted stock worth $665 million if it were to be fully vested. Cook says that he has already begun donating money quietly, but that he plans to take time to develop a systematic approach to philanthropy rather than simply writing checks. — Adam Lashinsky, Fortune, March 26, 2015