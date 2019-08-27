Apple TV+ series ‘Dickinson’ to premiere at Tribeca TV Festival on September 14th

Apple TV+’s half-hour comedy series Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski, will headline the third annual Tribeca TV Festival on Saturday, September 14th.
The show will be exclusively available on Apple TV Plus in the fall.
Described as a coming-of-age story that posits poet Emily Dickinson as an “unexpected hero for our millennial era,” the series, set in the 19th century, examines the constraints of society, gender and family from Dickinson’s perspective. The trailer shows a young fictionalized Dickinson rebelling against her parents, yearning for “wild nights,” a la the well-known poem.
MacDailyNews Take: Just in time for – or very close to – the launch of Apple TV+!
Saw the trailer for it… it looked painfully infused with usual PC current era tripe… made me sad that such a vibrant and amazing writer is going to be treated like another vehicle to shovel modern intersectual politically correct feminist Marxist theory, combined with a healthy heaping dose of sanitized for TV political correctness… Ugh.
Sorry but as much as I love Dickenson’s poetry… pass.