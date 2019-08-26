Apple releases macOS Mojave 10.14.6

Apple today released macOS Mojave 10.14.6 which improves the stability and reliability of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.

This update:

• Makes downloaded issues available in the My Magazines section of Apple News+, both online and offline

• Adds all publications in Apple News+, including newspapers, to the catalog at the top of the News+ feed

• Adds the ability to clear downloaded magazine issues in Apple News+ by selecting History > Clear > Clear All

• Addresses an issue which prevents creation of a new Boot Camp partition on iMac and Mac mini with Fusion Drive

• Resolves an issue that may cause a hang during a restart

• Resolves a graphics issue that may occur when waking from sleep

• Fixes an issue that may cause fullscreen video to appear black on Mac mini

• Improves file sharing reliability over SMB

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT209149

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222