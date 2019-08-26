Apple releases macOS Mojave 10.14.6

Apple today released macOS Mojave 10.14.6 which improves the stability and reliability of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.
This update:
• Makes downloaded issues available in the My Magazines section of Apple News+, both online and offline
• Adds all publications in Apple News+, including newspapers, to the catalog at the top of the News+ feed
• Adds the ability to clear downloaded magazine issues in Apple News+ by selecting History > Clear > Clear All
• Addresses an issue which prevents creation of a new Boot Camp partition on iMac and Mac mini with Fusion Drive
• Resolves an issue that may cause a hang during a restart
• Resolves a graphics issue that may occur when waking from sleep
• Fixes an issue that may cause fullscreen video to appear black on Mac mini
• Improves file sharing reliability over SMB
For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT209149
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
5 Comments
Should be noted that this is a supplemental update
