Apple releases ‘Dickinson’ official trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ service

Dickinson is coming this fall to the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.

