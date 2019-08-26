Apple releases ‘Dickinson’ official trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ service

Via the Apple TV YouTube channel:
Dickinson is coming this fall to the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.
https://apple.co/_Dickinson
Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.
Song: “I Like Tuh” by Carnage & iLoveMakonnen http://apple.co/ILikeTuh
MacDailyNews Take: An interesting concept. We’ll have to see more before we make up our minds on this one. Of course, it’s always possible that we’re simply not in the target audience for this one.
1 Comment
If I am watching this correctly – Stupid + Horrible. Appears to be another “coming of age” series, where immorality is encouraged as a great thing, and no real harm comes of it. Yah, that’s how reality of living an immoral life works. It destroys peoples live. Let’s just set it in a older area. Wow, how creative – not.