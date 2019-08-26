A new Apple Watch is coming, but it may not be what we were expecting

Vanessa Hand Orellana for CNET:

Apple has registered four new Apple Watch models running watchOS 6 with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) according to MacRumors. This is a necessary precursor to bringing a product to market in this region… But not all products registered with the EEC have to be brand new. Apple also registered the newly released 2019 iPod Touch in this round, and the watches in question may just be new versions of an existing model.

The other important Apple Watch clue this week came straight from the source: watchOS code. Brazilian site iHelpBR discovered references to a titanium and ceramic Apple Watch Edition in the latest code for watchOS 6. These could be the four models referenced in the EEC filing: the two sizes of the ceramic model and the two sizes of the titanium model.

The only reference to a Series 5 this week came from long time Apple analyst Ming Chi Quo. According to his latest report cited in MacRumors, Japan Displays will supply the OLED screens needed for a Series 5 Apple Watch due in the second half of 2019. He also predicted Apple would launch a ceramic model of the watch.

This leaves two possibilities for the 2019 Apple Watch: a Series 4 Edition with shiny new armor (titanium and ceramic), or a Series 5 with incremental upgrades to hardware, a faster processor, better battery and just maybe a new sleep-tracking feature.