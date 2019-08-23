Apple does not need an ‘iPhone 5G’ this year

Danny Vena, The Motley Fool:

The coming of fifth-generation cellular technology (5G) is bearing down, bringing with it a paradigm shift regarding what can be accomplished on mobile networks… Average download speeds are expected to about 1 gigabyte per second (GBps), which is as much as 100 times faster than what is currently available.

Rumors about Apple’s upcoming iPhones abound, and many believe that the company will be holding a product launch on Sept. 10 that will include updates and new versions of its most popular devices. One of the more recent reports suggests that 5G won’t be available for the products expected to debut next month.

By most accounts, the rollout of 5G technology is only just beginning, so Apple won’t be missing the boat. The most comprehensive wave of the speedier wireless technology isn’t expected to launch until 2020 or beyond, so Apple will have plenty of time to perfect its 5G-compatible devices before the biggest upgrade cycle begins. Apple does plan to release 5G-ready devices in 2020, according to Bloomberg.