Apple does not need an ‘iPhone 5G’ this year

The coming of fifth-generation cellular technology (5G) is bearing down, bringing with it a paradigm shift regarding what can be accomplished on mobile networks… Average download speeds are expected to about 1 gigabyte per second (GBps), which is as much as 100 times faster than what is currently available.
Rumors about Apple’s upcoming iPhones abound, and many believe that the company will be holding a product launch on Sept. 10 that will include updates and new versions of its most popular devices. One of the more recent reports suggests that 5G won’t be available for the products expected to debut next month.
By most accounts, the rollout of 5G technology is only just beginning, so Apple won’t be missing the boat. The most comprehensive wave of the speedier wireless technology isn’t expected to launch until 2020 or beyond, so Apple will have plenty of time to perfect its 5G-compatible devices before the biggest upgrade cycle begins. Apple does plan to release 5G-ready devices in 2020, according to Bloomberg.
MacDailyNews Take: Exactly.
We’ll hear a lot of noise from the very vocal super-minority about how “Apple’s fallen behind” by not offering a radio that can communicate with a network that isn’t available to pretty much everyone yet, but that’s all it’ll be: meaningless noise that won’t affect regular people’s iPhone purchases. Late 2020 is the beginning of the 5G revolution, not 2019. — MacDailyNews, August 22, 2019
1 Comment
What 5g network 2% build out at most…..