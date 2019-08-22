‘iPhone Pro’ case-maker expects a new, shorter Apple Pencil

Apple iPhone case-maker Olixar is producing cases for the ‘iPhone 11 Pro,’ with some cases featuring a holder for what would be a new, shorter Apple Pencil.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Images of the Olixar “Genuine Leather iPhone 11 Pro Case and Apple Pencil Holder” received by retailer MobileFun all feature a square cut-out for the “iPhone 11” camera bump, which is larger to accommodate the predicted three camera lenses and the flash. Unlike other cases for current-generation iPhone models, though, the images also depict the inclusion of a sleeve designed to hold an Apple Pencil of some sort. There have been predictions by analysts that Apple Pencil support will make it into the iPhone lineup this year, though similar suggestions were made in 2018 for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

MacDailyNews Take: As Owen notes, third-party case makers have to rely on rumors from the supply chain rather than specifications from Apple, so this is not confirmation that Apple Pencil is coming to iPhone.

For the rumored 6.7-inch “iPhone 11 Max,” we can imagine (and hope for) Apple Pencil support. Perhaps Apple could use such support as a way to further delineate iPhone models. — MacDailyNews, July 31, 2019