Apple Watch patent application reveals millimeter wave 5G and Wi-Fi design, metal oxide gas sensors

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

Today the US Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple titled “Gas Sensor Baseline Correction using Multiple Co-Located Gas Sensors.”

Apple’s patent application notes that metal oxide (MOX) gas sensors are among the most promising technologies to be integrated with consumer electronic devices due to their small size, low power consumption, compatibility with semiconductor fabrication processes, and relatively simple architecture.

In a second patent application from Apple published today Apple points to 5G communications coming to a future Apple Watch using multiple millimeter wave antennas… Such millimeter wave communications protocols may include, for example, IEEE 802.11ad communications protocols or 5th generation wireless systems (5G) communications protocols.