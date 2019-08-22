Apple’s new iPad Pro and 10.2-inch iPad just leaked: What to expect

Henry T. Casey for LAPTOP Magazine:
Thanks to a blockbuster report revealing Apple’s fall product lineup, we’ve gotten more reason to expect a refreshed slate of Apple’s larger tablets. Not only are we getting new iPad Pros, but the 9.7-inch iPad is being replaced by a model with a 10.2-inch display.
While we’ve heard about this new 10.2-inch iPad before, today’s news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, and the former’s incredibly strong track record on leaks gives this report a lot of weight.
The 10.2-inch iPad is expected to replace the current 9.7-inch slate, so expect it to have a similar price as the current model, which costs $329 (or $299 for students). The 2019 models of the iPad Pro should look similar to their 11-inch and 12.9-inch counterparts from 2018, but pack “upgraded cameras and faster processors” that are the same as those on the upcoming iPhones.
MacDailyNews Take: If those 10.2-inch iPads really do come in at $329 ($299 for education customers), Apple had better have several boatloads of them assembled!
3 Comments
“Refreshed slate” – well done.
I wonder what the specs will be? Similar physical size and weight to current iPad, but with thinner bezels? Likely. Will it feature an A12? My guess is, yes. Laminated display? Maybe. True Tone? Unlikely. Similar camera as iPad mini? Likely. Base configuration 32GB? Likely. RAM at 3GB, likely. Gen 1 Apple Pencil? Bet on it. Price $329? If they do not keep selling the 9.7 inch iPad, then likely. If the keep the older one and lower the price to $279 or $259, then it might go up to $349.
My prediction: same chassis as 10.5” iPads with thicker bezels we are accustomed to on iPad 9.7.