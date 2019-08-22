Apple’s new iPad Pro and 10.2-inch iPad just leaked: What to expect

Henry T. Casey for LAPTOP Magazine:

Thanks to a blockbuster report revealing Apple’s fall product lineup, we’ve gotten more reason to expect a refreshed slate of Apple’s larger tablets. Not only are we getting new iPad Pros, but the 9.7-inch iPad is being replaced by a model with a 10.2-inch display.

While we’ve heard about this new 10.2-inch iPad before, today’s news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, and the former’s incredibly strong track record on leaks gives this report a lot of weight.

The 10.2-inch iPad is expected to replace the current 9.7-inch slate, so expect it to have a similar price as the current model, which costs $329 (or $299 for students). The 2019 models of the iPad Pro should look similar to their 11-inch and 12.9-inch counterparts from 2018, but pack “upgraded cameras and faster processors” that are the same as those on the upcoming iPhones.