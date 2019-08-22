Apple set to unleash a massive amount of new products: iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads, all-new MacBook Pro, new HomePod, and more

Apple is preparing a slew of new hardware for the coming weeks and months, including “Pro” iPhones, new Apple Watches, new AirPods, new iPads and iPad Pros, and a new MacBook Pro with display measuring over 16-inches diagonally.

Mark Gurman and Debby Wu for Bloomberg:

Apple is planning to launch three new iPhones, as it has done each year since 2017: “Pro” iPhone models to succeed the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max as well as a successor to the iPhone XR. The main feature of the Pro iPhones will be a new camera system on the back with a third sensor for capturing ultra-wide-angle photos and videos… Apple has dramatically enhanced water resistance for the new models, which could allow them to be submerged under water far longer than the 30-minute rating on the current iPhones… There’s a new component in the chip, known internally as the “AMX” or “matrix” co-processor, to handle some math-heavy tasks, so the main chip doesn’t have to. That may help with computer vision and augmented reality, which Apple is pushing a core feature of its mobile devices. After launching new mid-tier iPad Air and iPad mini models earlier this year, Apple is planning to refresh the iPad Pro and its low-end iPad for schools. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros will get similar upgrades to the iPhones, gaining upgraded cameras and faster processors. After revamping the Apple Watch last year with a new design and bigger screens, this year’s changes will be more muted, focusing on the watchOS 6 software update, and new case finishes [ceramic and titanium]… Apple is working on new AirPods that are likely to be more expensive than the current $159 model. New features will include water resistance and noise cancellation with a launch planned by next year… Apple is also working on a cheaper HomePod for as early as next year. Apple is planning a revamped MacBook Pro with a screen over 16-inches diagonally. The bezels on the new laptop will be slimmer so the overall size of the laptop will be close to the current 15-inch models.

MacDailyNews Take: Just as we’re seriously thinking of going iPad Pro-only in our backpacks, the most tempting MacBook Pro in years is set to debut! Oh, Apple, you are devious!

Gurman and Wu say the less expensive HomePos will sport two tweeters, down from the current seven. We hope Apple can keep the sound quality up to HomePod-esque levels!

Apple Watch in titanium or ceramic? Yes, please! Depending on price, we’re very intrigued about the titanium model in particular.

As for iPhones, as we’ve been saying all along, the camera systems will be the main selling point. We’ll miss 3D Touch, but if Apple has replaced all or most of the current 3D Touch’s capabilities with long press/haptics, we’ll be fine. Obviously, the idea of an Apple “AMX” (“matrix”) co-processor intrigues. We cannot wait to hear more about that at Apple’s special event, now just mere weeks away if the rumor mill is correct!

Without giving too much away, we have several new products that we can’t wait to share with you… We couldn’t be more proud of what our lineup is and we’re excited about the great pipeline of both hardware and software and we wouldn’t trade our position for anyone’s. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, Q319 Earnings Conference Call, July 30, 2019