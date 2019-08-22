British Airways gives all 15,000 cabin crew members an Apple iPhone XR

Every member of British Airways’ 15,000 cabin crew will receive an Apple iPhone XR in order to deliver personalized customer service to customers.

As part of British Airways’ £6.5bn investment for customers, the airline has announced that all of its 15,000 cabin crew will be issued with iPhone XRs to help them offer a more personalised service to the more than 45 million customers that travel with the airline every year. The investment for all cabin crew members follows a successful trial of iPads for senior cabin crew on board every flight.

The new phones will be loaded with a selection of apps to help crew offer customers instant additional assistance during their journey.

They will also have access to a range of customer information at their fingertips, including previous flights and meal preferences, enabling them to personalize every interaction. The investment is part of British Airways’ continued commitment to ensure customers receive the best customer service at every stage of their journey.

Bradley Smith, 27, one of the first cabin crew to receive a brand-new iPhone XR said in a statement that the phones are enabling a step-change in customer service: “Recently, when a customer realized that he had forgotten to order a special meal, he was really impressed when I quickly took out the phone, logged onto ba.com and ordered a meal for his return journey – all within a matter of minutes in the middle of the flight. “It felt so rewarding to be able to immediately resolve the situation for the customer. All my crew reference guides are also loaded onto the phone, so everything I need is in my pocket throughout each flight; it really has made a huge difference already.”

Karen Slinger, British Airways’ Head of Inflight Customer Experience, said: “Our customers spend up to 14 hours with our cabin crew on a single flight and we know from the recent success at the Skytrax Awards that the care provided by our people has a huge impact on the overall customer experience and is what sets us apart from other airlines. This investment is about further empowering our crew and providing them with everything they need to deliver the very best service to our customers while in the air.”

The rollout of these devices is the latest initiative to enhance customer service at British Airways. Earlier this year, the airline launched Help Me; a brand-new section of ba.com to help customers make changes to their bookings and find out more about their consumer rights if their journey doesn’t go to plan. The airline also announced a multi-million-pound investment in training for its staff based at Heathrow, with every agent now trained to help customers with a range of different queries and personally reach out to them at the airport using iPads loaded with a host of specialist apps.

British Airways is investing £6.5 billion to improve its customer experience over the next five years, including the installation of high-speed, industry-leading WiFi across the fleet, which will help cabin crew access the latest information for customers on their devices whilst in flight. The airline will also take delivery of 73 new aircraft, including 18 A350s, with four of the new aircraft joining the fleet before the end of the year.

Source: British Airways

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, British Airways cabin crew members – you’re getting one of the very best iPhones ever made!