Apple stops selling $300 ‘Designed by Apple in California’ coffee table book

Welcome to the post-Jony Ive Apple. The sumptuous, immaculately photographed and printed Designed by Apple in California coffee table book is no longer available for sale on Apple’s website.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Back in November of 2016, Apple released the ‘Designed By Apple In California’ book, which highlights its storied design history. Sometime recently, however, Apple has removed the book from its online store in the United States. The removal of the listing comes following an extended period of unavailability for the ‘Designed By Apple In California’ book in the United States. Now that the listing has been completely removed, however, we can infer that Apple doesn’t have any plans on replenishing that stock. It’s possible that Apple printed a certain number of the books and has since run out of stock. In certain countries, the book is still available via Apple’s online store, though availability varies wildly. In the U.K., though, it’s still available and in stock for shipping. The book was released in 2016 in two sizes at $199 and $299.

MacDailyNews Take: It is a gorgeous book, painstakingly assembled, but it was also a flashpoint for criticism of the post-Steve Jony Ive era of naval-gazing and misplaced priorities (i.e. untold hours spent wasted on Apple Park door handles and coffee table books, but no new Mac Pro replacement for well over half a decade*).

I think if you do something and it turns out pretty good, then you should go do something else wonderful, not dwell on it for too long. Just figure out what’s next. — Steve Jobs

*and still counting, btw, as it’s “coming this fall.”