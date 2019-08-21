Apple TV+ likely to offer downloads for offline viewing, limit simultaneous streams

As rumors swirl that Apple TV+ could be priced at $9.99/month with launch in November, MacRumors has discovered additional info within recent macOS Catalina betas.

Steve Moser for MacRumors:

According to code strings found in macOS Catalina, Apple will apparently allow videos to be downloaded for offline viewing, but with limitations on the total number of downloads, downloads per show or movie, or the total number of times a show or movie can be downloaded.

It appears that simultaneous streams will also be limited on Apple TV+ as with most streaming services, including Apple Music.

The different limits on downloading and streaming content could be based on the type of Apple TV+ subscription, family sharing configuration, or registered devices.