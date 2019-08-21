Analyst: Apple TV+ to hit 12 million subscriptions in 2020, 21 million by 2021

According to analysts at Cowen, Apple’s forthcoming original content streaming service, Apple TV+, will nab 12 million subscriptions by the end of 2020, with Apple hitting their break-even point at the 10 million subscriber mark.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The long-awaited video subscription offering is expected to arrive in November and is rumored to cost $9.99 per month… According to a Cowen investor note seen by AppleInsider, analysts conservatively forecast total Apple TV+ subscribers of around 12 million for the full year of 2020, rising to 21 million by 2021.

The rumored $9.99 price is in the same ballpark of Cowen’s estimates, which would be in line with Apple News+ as well as Amazon Prime Video’s $8.99 cost, while undercutting Netflix’s Standard and Premium offerings at $12.99 and $15.99, though higher than Hulu’s commercial-supported service at $5.99.

Based on having over 40 original TV, video series, movies, and other programs under development, Cowen estimates ten could air at launch, with more offered throughout 2020.