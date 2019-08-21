Apple’s next-gen iPhones said to feature larger batteries up to 3,500 mAh

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple is widely expected to unveil three new iPhones in just under three weeks, and ahead of time, Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes has shared a laundry list of its expectations for the devices.

The report adds that battery capacities will increase to around 3,200 mAh, 3,500 mAh, and 3,000 mAh for the next iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR respectively, which would be around 20 percent, 10 percent, and two percent larger than the batteries in the equivalent 2018 iPhones.

Much of this information has already been outlined by respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, including two-way charging and battery capacities increasing by roughly the percentages outlined above, but this information from the DigiTimes Research division in Taiwan adds further credence as the new iPhones near launch.