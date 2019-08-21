Apple’s next-gen iPhones said to feature larger batteries up to 3,500 mAh

Apple is widely expected to unveil three new iPhones in just under three weeks, and ahead of time, Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes has shared a laundry list of its expectations for the devices.
The report adds that battery capacities will increase to around 3,200 mAh, 3,500 mAh, and 3,000 mAh for the next iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR respectively, which would be around 20 percent, 10 percent, and two percent larger than the batteries in the equivalent 2018 iPhones.
Much of this information has already been outlined by respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, including two-way charging and battery capacities increasing by roughly the percentages outlined above, but this information from the DigiTimes Research division in Taiwan adds further credence as the new iPhones near launch.
MacDailyNews Take: More battery capacity is always a welcome improvement!
2 Comments
Why is the iPhone battery usually lower in capacity than rival flagship smartphone batteries? Is the iPhone case that much thinner than competitor’s or is there less internal space due to the board design? I wish there were some space comparison among the top flagship smartphones as to why Apple always comes up short to Android smartphones in battery capacity. The iPhone was usually the first to die in battery competitions so it’s something that was somewhat of a shortcoming for the iPhone. Some people had said Apple was simply trying to save iPhone weight or something to that effect. It just seemed somewhat strange why Apple always chose smaller batteries. I certainly didn’t suspect cost cutting, but you never know. I seem to recall most flagship Android smartphones were closer to 3800 mAh batteries in those battery competitions.
It’s likely because Apple has better power management and can afford tradeoffs in battery size with other benefits such as 3D Touch, etc. Thats not to say that Apple’s smaller batteries last as long or longer than other larger batteries. It’s that Apple phones just use less power when working and sitting idle.