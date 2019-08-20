On its official launch day, Apple is already improving Apple Card

Apple Card, a new kind of credit card created by Apple and designed to help customers lead a healthier financial life, is available in the US starting today. Customers can apply for Apple Card through the Wallet app on iPhone in minutes and start using it right away…
…While critics panned the card for what they argued were only limited cashback schemes maxxing out at 3% for Apple purchases, what they didn’t consider was that with its particular position in the smartphone economy the company could easily augment its deals.
After all, everyone kind of knows that iPhone customers tend to be among the more affluent smartphone users, are more willing to use mobile payments services, and are more switched onto using online and new breed services.
Such as Uber.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Card. It just keeps getting better and better!
On launch day, Apple Card is extending 3 percent Daily Cash to more merchants and apps. Apple Card customers now receive 3% Daily Cash when using Apple Card with Apple Pay for Uber and Uber Eats. Customers can request a ride through Uber in more than 700 cities across the globe and order a meal through Uber Eats in more than 500 cities around the world. Plus, Apple Card will continue to add more popular merchants and apps in the coming months.
3 Comments
Got mine! Took like 15 min to get approved. $20,000 limit 12.99% interest – better than I expected. LOVE how easy the process was.
No vendors that I regularly use yet.
But here’s a question: I am in the market for a new MBP and iPad as soon as there’s a real KB fix. The discounts now routinely available from the big four resellers, Best Buy, Amazon, B&H and Adorama are more than 3% and not generally (if ever) available directly from Apple.
So what’s the Apple cash for buying a Mac through these sources? On the surface it would more likely be 2% than 3%. Yes/no….??
[Right now I have a card which gives me 3% on all Amazon purchases, but B&H also saves sales tax, plus their sales prices, plus the 2% I could get with an Apple card, so that’s the biggest savings I see.]
Okay but:
When can I link my card to my spouse’s card so we can actually have a household budget and a unified bill?
Why can’t my 18 yo get an Apple Card. You say you can’t ensure he is him, but wouldn’t you want to lock in 18 year olds who are heading to college and getting their first credit card?
Why do every Apple service show up on the bill as Apple Services? A key selling point is that you have smart data so people can interpret bills, but when I get an “Apple Services” bill I have no idea what it’s for — Is it Netflix? Is it extra iCloud data? Is it Apple Music?
I’m kind of giddy about this card. It feels lame to say so, but it’s exciting to have real control about this credit account. So let’s work the kinks out posthaste, EmK?