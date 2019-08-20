On its official launch day, Apple is already improving Apple Card

Apple Card, a new kind of credit card created by Apple and designed to help customers lead a healthier financial life, is available in the US starting today. Customers can apply for Apple Card through the Wallet app on iPhone in minutes and start using it right away…

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

…While critics panned the card for what they argued were only limited cashback schemes maxxing out at 3% for Apple purchases, what they didn’t consider was that with its particular position in the smartphone economy the company could easily augment its deals. After all, everyone kind of knows that iPhone customers tend to be among the more affluent smartphone users, are more willing to use mobile payments services, and are more switched onto using online and new breed services. Such as Uber.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Card. It just keeps getting better and better!

On launch day, Apple Card is extending 3 percent Daily Cash to more merchants and apps. Apple Card customers now receive 3% Daily Cash when using Apple Card with Apple Pay for Uber and Uber Eats. Customers can request a ride through Uber in more than 700 cities across the globe and order a meal through Uber Eats in more than 500 cities around the world. Plus, Apple Card will continue to add more popular merchants and apps in the coming months.