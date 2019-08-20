Killing robocalls: How SHAKEN/STIR blocks spam calls with caller ID authentication

Based on the SHAKEN/STIR framework, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Comcast will now verify phone calls between the companies’ networks.

Jason Cipriani for CNET:

SHAKEN/STIR is a two-pronged protocol that AT&T and T-Mobile will use to verify that the incoming caller is legit. It will also work with home phones running on Comcast’s service. The end result is that Comcast, T-Mobile and AT&T will authenticate caller ID among one another, so you have more assurance that the person who’s calling you is real.

To understand what SHAKEN and STIR are, you first have to understand what they’re attempting to stop — caller ID spoofing…

SHAKEN stands for Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs. STIR is shorthand for Secure Telephone Identity Revisited.