Apple employees are currently beta testing Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is the first gaming service of its kind, with 100+ games designed by the most creative minds in the industry.

Luke Dormehl for Cult of Mac:

Apple has kicked off its internal testing round of Apple Arcade, putting the new gaming subscription service through its paces before it launches to the public.

For the preview, Apple employees can pay $0.49 for a one-month trial. That includes access to early builds of games including Way of the Turtle, Down in Bermuda, Hot Lava, and more…

The subscription will offer 100-plus new and exclusive games that will “raise the bar” on the gaming experience… The service will be launching some time this fall, although no exact release date has been announced. Apple also has yet to reveal the pricing. It will cover games for iOS, Mac and Apple TV — with your game state jumping from device to device as you switch format. You can also play offline.