How old should kids be when they get their first iPhone, iPad, or MacBook?

Rob Marvin for PC Magazine:

PCMag surveyed 1,000 parents with children in grades ranging from preschool to college to gauge when they think is the right time to buy their kids a smartphone, tablet, laptop, and smart speaker. For smartphones, the majority (53 percent) of parents said age 12 to 15 is appropriate for kids to get their own phone. Another 23 percent said ages 9 to 11, and 17 percent said not until ages 16 to 18.

Parents were far more divided on tablets. While 27 percent said they prefer ages 9 to 11 to give kids a tablet, 26 percent felt ages 6 to 8 were appropriate, and 23 percent chose ages 12 to 15. For 14 percent of parents, even ages 3 to 5 isn’t too early, whereas the last 10 percent said they didn’t think a tablet would be appropriate until ages 16 to 18…

Another recent survey found that one in five parents would leave their kids home alone with Alexa. Yet in our survey, 39 percent of parents said they wouldn’t want their child to get a smart speaker until ages 16 to 18, and 27 percent said not until ages 12 to 15.