Apple’s HomePod to launch in Japan on August 23, pre-orders have begun

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Back in July, Apple teased that HomePod would launch in Japan sometime this summer. In a new press release, Apple details that the Siri-powered smart speaker will officially be available in Japan starting on August 23rd.

Pre-orders for the HomePod in Japan start today, with the price set at 32,800 yen. That places it in line with the $299 price tag offered in the United States. The speaker will be available in white and space gray, much like it is in other countries.