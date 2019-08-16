Apple’s HomePod to launch in Japan on August 23, pre-orders have begun

According to documents filed today in Florida, Apple is suing virtualization software company Corellium…
Like clockwork, Apple has announced a new iPhone every September since 2012. We fully expect Apple to announce the next iPhone…
Qualcomm is committed to building a sustainable fifth-generation cellular network (5G), which CEO Steve Mollenkopf says…
Altogether, Apple is responsible for creating and supporting 2.4 million US jobs across all 50 states, four times the number of American jobs attributable to the company eight years ago…
The value of North America’s wearable band market reached US$2.0 billion in Q2 2019, with shipments up 38% at 7.7 million units…
Apple has released the seventh developer betas for iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13…
In 1998, Ken Segall, an employee at Apple’s L.A. ad agency TBWA\Chiat\Day, came up with the name “iMac” and pitched it to Steve Jobs…
1.5 percent of all website logins use compromised credentials, a figure that’s higher for porn websites…
Apple is preparing to move one of its four retail stores in Switzerland, Apple Bahnhofstrasse, to a new location…
The iMac been transformed over the years, and Apple’s aims for it have changed too, but the sole item on sale in 1998 that you can still buy today is the iMac…