Apple’s HomePod to launch in Japan on August 23, pre-orders have begun

No Comments
Stereo pairs create an even wider soundstage for an incredible listening experience on HomePod.
Stereo pairs create an even wider soundstage for an incredible listening experience on HomePod.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Back in July, Apple teased that HomePod would launch in Japan sometime this summer. In a new press release, Apple details that the Siri-powered smart speaker will officially be available in Japan starting on August 23rd.

Pre-orders for the HomePod in Japan start today, with the price set at 32,800 yen. That places it in line with the $299 price tag offered in the United States. The speaker will be available in white and space gray, much like it is in other countries.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Japan. Get two HomePods and pair them in stereo; they sound amazing!

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , ,