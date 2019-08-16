Everything new in iOS 13 beta 7: 3D Touch, widgets, icons, and more

Apple’s iOS 13 is continuing to evolve, including several noticeable changes in the seventh developer beta.

<a href=”https://appleinsider.com/articles/19/08/15/everything-new-in-ios-13-beta-7-3d-touch-icon-tweaks-more”Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider>:

Kicking things off, we see some changes from the previous beta reverted — such as the overly saturated folder backgrounds found in beta 6. They once more appear normal.

When users 3D Touch on icons on the Home screen, the contextual menus are now much smaller — especially noticaable on the iPhone XS Max…