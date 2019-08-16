Analyst: Despite China worries iPhone demand cycle looks stable

According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, reading the Apple supply chain tea leaves, iPhone demand looks stable year over year.

Philip Elmer-DeWitt for Apple 3.0:

From a note to clients by analyst Daniel Ives that landed on my desktop Thursday:

Our Asia checks continue to give us confidence based on supply chain tea leaves that Cupertino is in the process of producing between 75 million to potentially 80 million iPhone 11 units heading into the September launch period. This is roughly in line with the year ago period and speaks to our thesis that despite the myriad of China challenges and macro swirls, Apple is seeing stable demand and still feeling confident…