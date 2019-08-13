Apple and Spotify are in discussions to let iOS users access Spotify music using Siri

Apple and Spotify are in discussions to let iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users access Spotify music using Siri voice commands, according to a report from The Information (paywall).

The conversations come amid a growing regulatory battle between the two companies.

If an agreement comes on Siri, the companies could continue to battle on Spotify’s other complaints (EU antitrust accusation), including Apple’s 15-30% commission on app subscriptions.

MacDailyNews Take: Some agreement is better than none, but you’d have to be stupid to subscribe to Spotify when it has 40% fewer tracks than Apple Music for the same price.

Apple Music boasts a catalog of 50 million songs; Spotify has just 30 million.

If you’re still subscribing to Spotify, it’s well past time for you to cancel it and upgrade to Apple Music. (See also: How to move your Spotify playlists to Apple Music.)