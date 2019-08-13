Apple brings contactless student IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch to more universities

In the coming school year, more than 100,000 college students will enjoy the ease and convenience of carrying their student IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch. Students at Clemson University, Georgetown University, University of Tennessee, University of Kentucky, University of San Francisco, University of Vermont, Arkansas State University, South Dakota State University, Norfolk State University, Louisburg College, University of North Alabama and Chowan University will soon be able to use their student ID in Apple Wallet to get into dorms, buy lunch and more.

“We’re happy to add to the growing number of schools that are making getting around campus easier than ever with iPhone and Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Internet Services, in a statement. “We know students love this feature. Our university partners tell us that since launch, students across the country have purchased 1.25 million meals and opened more than 4 million doors across campuses by just tapping their iPhone and Apple Watch.”

Duke University, University of Oklahoma, University of Alabama, Temple University, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University and Mercer University already offer their students, faculty and staff the ease, convenience and security of contactless student IDs in Wallet.

As a part of these launches, Apple is adding support for CBORD, Allegion, and HID, industry leaders for campus credentials and mobile access, to enable more students to add their student IDs to Apple Wallet.

Once students add their student ID to Apple Wallet, they simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader anywhere physical student ID cards are accepted on and off campus. With contactless student IDs in Apple Wallet, students can leave their physical wallets at home and no longer have to worry about misplacing their physical cards. School credentials on iPhone and Apple Watch are also protected by two-factor authentication.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to all of the schools using Apple Wallet for contactless student IDs. We expect there’ll be many, many more to come!