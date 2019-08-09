Apple will breathe new life into your Apple Watch with this year’s big watchOS 6 release

2 Comments

Apple’s forthcoming watchOS 6, due this fall along with the new Apple Watch Series 5, is more proof that you don’t have to necessarily buy new hardware to keep up with the latest improvements.

Jason Cross for Macworld:

Apple’s new California face will be available on Apple Watch Series 4 this fall with the release of the watchOS 6
Apple’s new California face will be available on Apple Watch Series 4 this fall with the release of the watchOS 6
When watchOS 6 lands this fall, it’s going to bring a lot of great stuff to your fancy little wrist computer. Now that we’ve used the beta for a while, we’ve come to recognize these as our favorite new features.

There are quite a few new watch faces in watchOS 6, but the best by far is called California. It’s not just the best of the new watch faces, it’s the best watch face, period…

California is going to become the Apple Watch face for millions of users.

MacDailyNews Note: Check out Zac Hall’s “watchOS 6: Exploring California and the many forms of the new Apple Watch face” for 9to5Mac, which shows all of the permutations of the California watch face here.

2 Comments

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,