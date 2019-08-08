Tim Cook meets with U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Admiral Karl Schultz, the Commandant of the United States Coast Guard today at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

On Twitter, Schultz thanked Cook for meeting with him to “share ideas, perspectives, and experiences.”

He noted that while he and Cook are in different positions, they share a similar purpose.

MacDailyNews Take: Semper paratus!

