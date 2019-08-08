Tim Cook meets with U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Admiral Karl Schultz, the Commandant of the United States Coast Guard today at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.
On Twitter, Schultz thanked Cook for meeting with him to “share ideas, perspectives, and experiences.”
He noted that while he and Cook are in different positions, they share a similar purpose.
Our industries are different, but our purpose is similar – do the best for our people, provide the highest level of service possible, & make a positive impact in the world. Honored to meet w/ @Apple CEO, @tim_cook, to share ideas, perspectives, & experiences. Thank you, Sir! pic.twitter.com/dvJUbSt8TJ
— Admiral Karl Schultz (@ComdtUSCG) August 8, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Semper paratus!