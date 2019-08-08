Apple increases count of self-driving test drivers

There’s a heck of a lot of smoke here for there to be no fire…

Serhat Kurt for macReports:

Apple is, currently, testing a total of 69 cars on public roads of California, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles. The company also has 143 registered safety drivers in the State. This is an increase in drivers since April 24, when Apple had 69 test vehicles and 110 registered drivers. The new figures show that Apple still has the third-largest autonomous-car test fleet in California. The most current numbers are: GM Cruise: 258 cars and 760 drivers Waymo: 135 cars and 321 drivers Apple: 69 cars and 143 drivers Tesla: 32 cars and 136 drivers

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Apple’s autonomous vehicle efforts are alive and well.

There’s a heck of a lot of smoke here for there to be no fire, but Apple’s pockets are very deep indeed. If they wanted to research artificial intelligence, machine learning, etc., vehicles would provide a fertile area in which to conduct all sorts of experiments.

It’s either a car, made by Apple, or Project Titan exists as a test bed for Apple researchers make discoveries and approach problems from different angles than those provided by the usual avenues (Macs, iOS devices, services, etcetera).