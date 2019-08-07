What’s new in Apple’s iOS 13 beta 6

Apple has released the developer beta 6 of iOS 13. Changes found this time around including tweaks to folders, Control Center, and more.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Several apps have new splash screens upon launch after updating. The App Store touts the new update location —as well as Apple Arcade. Photos teases the new video editing and immersive experience. Game Center also has a splash screen when launching an app that utilizes it.

MacDailyNews Take: Three cheers for Dark Mode making it to the top level of Control Center!