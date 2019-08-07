Class action lawsuit alleges Apple of ‘unlawful’ recording of communications

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Apple in regards to recording made via the company’s Siri quality grading program.

Amber Neely for AppleInsider:

Filed on the August 7, the suit arises from what it calls Apple’s “unlawful and intentional recording of individuals’ confidential communications without their consent” from late 2011 to present day. The suit alleges that this is in violation of several California laws, including the California Invasion of Privacy act.

California law prohibits the recording of verbal communications without the consent of all parties involved. Puzzlingly, the suit specifically spells out the fact that Apple has in fact informed users that voice samples may be passed to Apple or its associates. And, the suit also notes that the possibility that Siri recordings might be examined for quality control purposes have been stated in the terms of use for iOS, and is presently in the privacy pages that Apple maintains.